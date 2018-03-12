Bishop Heelan students complete 9 week project at Mercy Child Advocacy Center

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Art Students completed a long-term service project Monday.

The 9-week project was painting ceiling tiles at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

The Junior and Senior Art Three and Four students installed the last of the 38 ceiling tiles in the newer Child Advocacy Center.

There were two rooms that the students worked on, one featuring animals, and the other featuring planets in space.

Heelan Senior Hayley Olson says her favorite part is giving back to the community.

"It means a lot that we are able to that we are able to help out the community and these kids, and I think it is really important for us to help out and give back to the community and give back to us," said Hayley Olson, Senior Bishop Heelan

The letters in the pictures are used to distract the kids from the actual medical procedures.

This is not the first time students have painted for the Mercy Child Advocacy Center, they also helped paint the walls back in 2004.