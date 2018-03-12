Storm Lake Fire Department host ice rescue training - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake Fire Department host ice rescue training

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Dozens of northwest Iowa first responders hit the ice and water this weekend for hands-on rescue training.

The Storm Lake Fire Department hosted crews from several area towns for the drill.

The training was funded through the Firefighters Training Fund Administered by the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau.

The instruction was provided by Professional Rescue Innovations.

In addition to the Storm Lake Fire Department, also taking part in the training were fire departments from Newell, Albert City and Early -- and the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office.

