Missouri River reservoirs ready for spring runoff

Aerial view of Gavins Point embankment, spillway and powerplant (Photo by Dave Tunge) Aerial view of Gavins Point embankment, spillway and powerplant (Photo by Dave Tunge)
OMAHA, NE (AP) -

More snowfall over the past month prompted officials to increase the forecast for runoff in the Missouri River this spring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now predicting the amount of water that will flow into the river will be about 115 percent of normal this year.

But nearly all the space reserved for floodwaters in the seven reservoirs along the river is free at this point of the year.

The river forecast could still change this spring. The mountain snowpack in the region usually peaks in mid-April.

The navigation season is expected to open in mid-March, and there should be enough water in the river to allow full service navigation through at least the first half of the year.

