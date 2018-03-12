Authorities are investigating a series of deadly explosions in Austin, Texas.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman was injured Monday morning when a package in their home exploded.

That explosion was followed shortly by a blast at another home several miles away. A 70-year-old woman was injured in that blast.

Police believe both explosions are connected to another blast that killed a man on his front porch on March 2.

"I want the public to be aware and to be cautious because, again, we have two cases that are very similar and that have both resulted in a loss of life and until we find who committed this act and take them into custody, then yes it is appropriate for residents to be concerned if you receive a package you were not expecting," interim police chief Brian Manley said.

The F.B.I. and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation.

Local and federal investigators are on the scene of an explosion that took place early Monday morning in Austin, Texas.

One person was killed and another injured when a package that was left outside a home was brought into the home and exploded.

Officers say they are now considering this incident a homicide.

Police also say an explosion that took place earlier this month, on March 2, has similarities to this explosion.

And they are now considering the two incidences connected.

Officials are warning residents to call police if they get a package they don't expect to receive.

Local police have confirmed that FBI, ATF, and postal inspector are all on the scene gathering evidence, and they're determined to get this case solved.

Chief Brian Manley, with the Austin Police Department said, "Until we find who committed this act and take them into custody, then yes it is appropriate for residents to be concerned. If you receive a package you weren't expecting, or if it's a package that's not marked appropriately, if it's not from someone that you know, and you are not expecting, then it's better to be safe and give us a call, and let us come out and take a look at it."

Chief Manley said they aren't going to tolerate this in Austin and they are hoping to bring this to as quick of a resolution as possible.