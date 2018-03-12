Video purportedly shows Iowa Senate leader kissing lobbyist

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to meet with the state Senate's top leader after a website posted photos and video allegedly showing the married Republican kissing a statehouse lobbyist.



Reynolds told reporters Monday she was "disappointed" about the allegation against Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix. The liberal website Iowa Starting Line published video and photos showing Dix and the woman kissing at a bar. It says it was recorded March 1.



In a news release from the Iowa Senate, officials said Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix announced his resignation as Majority Leader and State Senator, effective at 2 p.m.



Senate Democrats released a statement calling it a "serious matter" and accused Dix of failing to take responsibility after a former Senate staffer filed a lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct in the workplace.



Reynolds said she would meet with Dix Monday afternoon but declined further comment.

The Senate President Jack Whitver released the following statement regarding the resignation of Bill Dix from the Iowa Senate.

“Effective at 2pm today Bill Dix resigned his position as Majority Leader and State Senator. I believe he made the right decision for himself and for his district, but most importantly, I believe he made the decision in the best interest of his family. Senate Republicans will continue to move the policies Iowans elected us to pursue. After discussions with the Republican Caucus this afternoon, an election to fill the position of Iowa Senate Majority Leader will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.”