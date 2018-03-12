Over 20 arrested, cited in nearly year-long Le Mars PD Investigation

Over 20 people have been arrested or cited following a nearly year-long investigation by the Le Mars Police Department Drug Task Force.

The majority of the people arrested during the investigation have been charged with counts ranging in delivery in marijuana and methamphetamine, to possession.

The following people have been arrested and charged according to the Le Mars Police Department:

Andrew Storlie, 24: two counts of Delivery of Marijuana;

Jeffrey Sands, 30: two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine;

Cody Angerman, 22: two counts of Delivery of Marijuana;

Tyler Uden, 20: one count of Delivery of Marijuana; one count of Delivery of Simulated Controlled Substance;

Jayden Harris, 19: two counts of Delivery of Marijuana;

Scott Acres, 24: two counts of Delivery of Marijuana;

Alejandro Gomez, 19: two counts of Delivery of Marijuana; one count of Delivery of Marijuana to a Minor;

Tanner Gesink, 19: one county of Delivery of Marijuana;

Wyatt Learing, 22: one count of Delivery of Marijuana;

John Collins, 45: one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine;

Wetson Marsh, 19: two counts of Delivery of Marijuana;

Following a search warrant issued on February 25 regarding the investigation, the following people have been arrested:

Dawson Poeckes, 18: Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Riley Augustine, 18: Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Brendon Sitzmann, 18: Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Following a search warrant issued on March 6 regarding the investigation, the following people have been arrested:

Tanner Gesink, 19: Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Derek Gesink, 22: Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Six juveniles were also cited for delivery of marijuana.

They were cited in juvenile court and released to a parent.

In addition, three arrest warrants have been issued for three others for Delivery of Marijuana.

The investigation began in late last summer, and is ongoing.

Officials with the Le Mars Police Department say additional charges and arrested are expected.