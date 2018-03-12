Much warmer by Wednesday

The clouds that dominated Sunday retreated today leaving us with lots of sunshine even though temperatures did stay a little below average.

After a few clouds move through tonight, we'll go right back to sunny skies on Tuesday and once again temperatures won't get to average because of a light northwesterly breeze.

These temperatures will not be staying below average however.

By Wednesday, much warmer air starts to move in as a southwesterly wind develops.

Under sunny skies, highs by Wednesday should be getting into the 50s for many of us with a chance of hitting 60 degrees west.

After that, we'll be staying above average all the way into the weekend.

We'll do it with sunny skies again on Thursday as highs will be a little cooler in the low 50s.

Some clouds on Friday could give us a chance of a few rain showers although we'll stay mild near 50.

Saturday is looking dry with highs in the low 50s.

Then another system will move in with some light rain on Sunday and maybe a mix of rain and snow by Sunday night into Monday.