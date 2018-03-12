Yet another East Coast storm brings snow to the Carolinas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yet another East Coast storm brings snow to the Carolinas

A winter weather system is making its way across the Carolinas.

Cold rain gave way to snow in the mountains in Blowing Rock and Boone, North Carolina Monday morning with some areas seeing nearly three inches.

Snow showers are expected to stick around in the mountains throughout the day.

The Piedmont Triad is also getting a blast of snow and sleet before winter ends.

The wintry weather could bring up to three inches in some areas of the triad.

The southern part of the region isn't expected to get more than an inch if any.

The National Weather Service has winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings or freeze warnings in effect for 67 of the state's 100 counties Monday.

