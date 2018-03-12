Cedar County Attorney files paperwork to convene grand jury in 2 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cedar County Attorney files paperwork to convene grand jury in 2017 ATV accident

Posted:
HARTINGTON, NE (KTIV) -

The Cedar County Attorney has filed paperwork to convene a grand jury in a Yankton, South Dakota woman's death in a June 2017 accident.

The Cedar County Sheriffs Office received a call of an accident intersection of 897 Rd. and 560 Ave. back on June 29, 2017.

Upon arrival, officers determined that 21-year old Jessi Anderson, of Yankton, was riding on a four-wheel ATV that failed to maneuver the T-intersection. Officials say Anderson was thrown from the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney issued a news release, which said he had filed an application to convene a grand jury in Anderson's death. In Nebraska, district judges have the authority under state statue to call grand juries.

