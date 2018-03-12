UPDATE: Missing Crofton, NE teen found in Yankton, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missing Crofton, NE teen found in Yankton, SD

UNDATED (KTIV) -

Investigators with the Knox County, Nebraska Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Hannah Stephenson has been found in Yankton, South Dakota. We're told she was "okay" when she was found, but no additional details were available.

Previous story:

Authorities need your help finding a missing Crofton, Nebraska girl.

Information from Nebraska State Patrol's missing person's clearinghouse says 16-year-old Hannah Stephenson hasn't been seen since Sunday.

She's a white female, measuring 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighing 110-pounds. She has black hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Knox County, Nebraska, Sheriff at (402) 288-4261.

