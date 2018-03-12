Northwestern falls to Concordia in the NAIA semifinals

Northwestern lost to Concordia, 84-77, on Monday in the NAIA II Tournament.

Northwestern was knocked out of the NAIA II Women's Basketball Championships with a semifinal loss to GPAC rival Concordia, 84-77, on Monday at the Tyson Events Center.

The Red Raiders trailed 23-20 after one quarter and 44-38 at halftime. The Bulldogs started the second half on an 11-2 run to open a 15-point advantage.

Senior Renee Maneman led Northwestern with 19 points. Kassidy De Jong had 15, Haley Birks had 14 and Darbi Gustafson added 12. Paige Danner was also in double figures with 11. Crofton, Nebraska, graduate Quinn Wragge had 17 points for Concordia and Philomena Lammers scored a game-high 23 for the Bulldogs.

The 11th-ranked Red Raiders, who lost to Concordia 84-80 and 80-67 in the regular season, finish the season 25-9. Second-ranked Concordia will play another conference rival in the finals. Eighth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan beat #4 St. Xavier (IL) 81-66 in the other semifinal. The NAIA II Championship game is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.