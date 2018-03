Tourists gathered in southern Argentina to watch a phenomenon that reveals the immense power of mother nature.

Almost every year a tongue of ice grows out from the massive Perito Moreno Glacier into a lake.

The glacier covers 97 square miles.

The ice bridge breaks off from the glacier and plunges into the water.

As the glacier moves forward, water builds up pressure and slowly undermines the ice.

It gradually forms a tunnel until the ice falls into the lake.