Milford City Council approves incentive package for SAFCO

The way has been cleared for a Minnesota company that manufactures office furnishings to locate an operation in Milford.

The Milford City Council Monday evening approved a Tax Increment Financing rebate program and a forgivable loan of $500 per job for the first 100 jobs created by SAFCO in Milford with the stipulation those 100 jobs be kept for five years. Mayor Steve Anderson says the company plans to hire atleast 100 employees in Milford no later than December, 2019.

SAFCO will locate its operations in the former Polaris Industries building in Milford.

Officials with New Hope Minnesota-based Liberty Diversified International, parent company of SAFCO, announced plans in December of last year to locate a manufacturing operation in Milford.