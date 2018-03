Tillerson out at State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo

A top State Department official says President Donald Trump never explained to ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the reason why he was fired.



The undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, Steve Goldstein, says Tillerson "had every intention of staying" in the job because he felt he was making critical progress in national security.



Two White House officials said Tillerson was told he was out on Friday. The sources weren't authorized to speak publicly and demanded anonymity.



But Goldstein says Tillerson "did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason."



Goldstein says Tillerson will miss his colleagues at the State Department and the foreign ministers he worked with.



Trump named Mike Pompeo, who had been CIA director, as his new secretary.



Goldstein said, "We wish Secretary Pompeo well."

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018



--Contributed by AP writers Zeke Miller, Matthew Lee and Ken Thomas