Stanton, NE grad honored by NFHS

A Stanton, Nebraska High School graduate is being honored by a national sports federation.

The Nebraska Federation of State High School Associations announced on Monday that Alexander Schellpeper is the recipient of one of their National High School Spirit of Sport Awards.

Schellpeper moved with his family to Stanton in 2015. That year, he joined the Mustangs’ football and track teams but experienced a setback when he was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma six months later.

After months of chemotherapy and radiation, Schellpeper was able to return to sports in 2016, playing football and qualifying for state in the triple jump.

As one of eight honorees, Schellpeper is eligible for the national Spirit of Sport award, which will be announced in June.