Stanton, NE grad honored by NFHS - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Stanton, NE grad honored by NFHS

Posted:
STANTON, NE (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) -

A Stanton, Nebraska High School graduate is being honored by a national sports federation.

The Nebraska Federation of State High School Associations announced on Monday that Alexander Schellpeper is the recipient of one of their National High School Spirit of Sport Awards.

Schellpeper moved with his family to Stanton in 2015. That year, he joined the Mustangs’ football and track teams but experienced a setback when he was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma six months later.

After months of chemotherapy and radiation, Schellpeper was able to return to sports in 2016, playing football and qualifying for state in the triple jump.

As one of eight honorees, Schellpeper is eligible for the national Spirit of Sport award, which will be announced in June.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.