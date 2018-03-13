4 finalists submitted to Ricketts for Nebraska Supreme Court

Gov. Pete Ricketts has received four finalists to fill a vacancy on the Nebraska Supreme Court

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the Supreme Court, Fourth District sent the governor four names Monday that he can consider. The candidates are Christine P. Costantakos, Jonathan J. Papik and John A. Svoboda, all of Omaha; and Cathy S. Trent-Vilim of La Vista.

The Fourth Judicial District is consists of portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties. The vacancy is due to the resignation of former Nebraska Supreme Court Judge Max Kelch.

Kelch resigned on Feb. 15 after less than two years on the high court. Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha is seeking to have Kelch disbarred after Kelch was named in a judicial ethics complaint, which has remained confidential.