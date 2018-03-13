Trump heads to California to inspect border wall prototypes

President Trump travels to California Tuesday, where he'll inspect prototype sections of the border wall that was a central focus of his campaign.

President Trump is heading to California Tuesday for the first time since being elected.

Last week, the Trump Administration sued California to block laws that make it illegal to cooperate with federal immigration officers.

President Trump will see 30-foot border wall samples during his trip. He'll also face protesters, opposing his visit.

"He's just trying to build walls. He's just trying to divide us in every way he possibly can," said one demonstrator.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the President is not going to back away from the wall or sanctuary cities protecting undocumented immigrants.

President Trump is also scheduled to speak to troops Tuesday and attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

