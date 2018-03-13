Charter bus carrying students from a high school band trip plung - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Charter bus carrying students from a high school band trip plunged into a ravine in Alabama

At least one person was killed when a charter bus carrying high school students from Texas plunged into a ravine in Alabama.

Officials in Baldwin County say it happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

The band students were returning to Texas after a trip to Disney World.

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said multiple people were injured and  some had to be cut from the wreckage.

The ravine is about 50 feet and that made the rescue operation difficult.   

Officers had to rappel into the area to reach the students.  

Sheriff Hoss Mack, with the Baldwin County, Alabama said, "The bus came to rest on one side down in the ravine. Those had to either be brought up by ropes and rappelling individuals from the fire department during the rescue operation, some were carried out by deputies and law enforcement.  The ravine is approximately 50 feet deep and that's one of the things that took so long and the extrication process."
  
Sheriff Mack said the injured students were transported to various hospitals none  of the students appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

