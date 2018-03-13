Sunny skies stick around into Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sunny skies stick around into Wednesday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

We started the work week with a pretty pleasant day Monday and things look pretty similar for our Tuesday.

We will be just a little below average but with plenty of sunshine it will be another nice day.

Southerly flow kicks in overnight setting the stage for a big warm-up Wednesday.

Some of us may reach 60 degrees with pretty light winds and a lot of sunshine again!

We do cool off a little for Thursday but end up in the upper 40s before our next system starts to move in on Friday.

We may start with some rain showers before a switch to a mix of precipitation becomes possible Friday night.

There is a chance for some areas to get some snow to stick with some areas staying dry as well.

St. Patrick's Day will be a little cool and cloudy but looks dry at this point.

Another system moves in Sunday giving us a chance for light rain changing to a mix of precipitation overnight into Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the weekend into the beginning of next week.

