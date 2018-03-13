New downtown restaurant hopes to bring positivity to the community

The new owners of the former Little Chicago Deli building in downtown Sioux City hope to spread positivity with a new restaurant.
Dr. Juan Munoz of Inside - Out Family Chiropractic in Sioux City and his brother Erik Munoz are the new owners of Brightside Cafe.
With bright yellow walls and a fresh look, the pair hope to feed folks with good food and positivity.
"There's just been more negativity when you turn the TV on or you turn your Facebook feed on," said Dr. Juan Munoz, co-founder of Brightside Cafe, "And so I just wanted to place that fed positivity that's all about putting a smile on your face and I think we can do a really good job of that."
Dr. Munoz is bringing in a chef from California to craft the menu at the cafe.
They'll have warm and cold options as well as items that folks can grab on the go.
"We're planning on having like a quick counter," said Erik Munoz, co-founder, Brightside Cafe, "So when people want to come in from the downtown area or anywhere really. If they want to get a quick breakfast and a coffee, they can grab an apple, granola bar and maybe a quick deli sandwich or a salad for later."
While Dr. Munoz says he hopes Brightside can continue the legacy of the restaurant that was before it.
"I mean Little Chicago Deli had a name," said Dr. Juan Munoz, co-founder of Brightside Cafe, "Everyone knew about it. Many people came here at regular customers. Us coming in here and taking over, we can't do a poor job, we have to do a great job and try to improve what they've done or at least match what they've done; because they've done such a great job in this community."
The Munoz brothers hope to have Brightside Cafe open for business by May 1st.