Clay County Fairgrounds add $600,000 worth of improvements

The "World's Greatest County Fair" will have improvements this year, that will make it even 'greater'.

Fair-goers will see three new attractions at this year's fair.

Those attractions, have a $600,00 price tag.

"That's on top of the million dollars we spent last year," said Jeremy Parsons, CEO Manager of the Clay County Fair. "So, pretty significant capital investment to really prepare the fair for 2018 and beyond."

At the top of the list is the construction of a new Grandpa's Barn, which will double the size of the one now.



"It'll be a 6,000 sq. ft. ag education facility to teach people where their food really comes from," adds Parsons.

Also on the list- Completion of Centennial Plaza, which is a large park area.

"Basically a space for people to just gather and relax in the middle of their busy day at the fair and enjoy some of that great fair food," said Parsons.

And finally, a permanent Fair Museum.

"Basically will allow people to learn about fair history year-round, anytime the Events Center is open for an event," said Parsons.

The Clay County Fair Committee hopes that all three are built by the first day of the Fair.

Fair officials say the projects are funded almost entirely by private donations through the Centennial Vision capital campaign.

