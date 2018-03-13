Wednesday will be warmest of next several days - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wednesday will be warmest of next several days

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Temperatures weren't a lot different today than yesterday, but if you thought it felt nicer it would be because of less wind. 

That wind will become a southwest wind on Wednesday which means much warmer air will move into Siouxland with much of northeast Nebraska possibly getting into the low 60s while eastern Siouxland won't be bad at all either getting well into the 50s. 

Wednesday does look like the warmest of days to come as we'll fall back a bit on Thursday into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. 

Friday will bring a change as a chance of rain and snow moves in as conditions will be getting colder. 

In fact, it could be cold enough to see a combination of rain and snow across the area with western Siouxland having the better chance of seeing more snow with light accumulations possible. 

We should be able to dry things out on Saturday as highs will stay a bit above average in the upper 40s. 

Then Sunday could bring us a chance of some light rain which could start mixing with snow heading into Sunday night. 

Monday could stay cold enough that we'll be looking at a combination of rain and snow so stay tuned.

