Boston resident hits streets on skis

The third Nor'easter in two weeks has hit the northeast, bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

But some New Englanders are taking the storm in stride.

Bostonian Liz Johnston isn't going to let the snow stop her from getting out of the house.

She's spending her day cross country skiing down her street.

S/ Liz Johnston/ Boston Resident

"Oh I do it all the time. My gym is closed so I need to get some exercise today. You think it's weird? See I think it's normal. I went to school up in Maine, so I used to go to class and just ski to class."

Not everyone has cross country skis, but there are still some people walking down the snow filled streets.

A blizzard was confirmed in Boston, as well as parts of Massachusetts' South Shore and Cape Cod.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker urging people to remain at home during the worst of the storm.

More than two hundred and twenty thousand people have lost power in Massachusetts.

The storm is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday and is already disrupting road and air travel.