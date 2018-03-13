Siouxland football players honored at Shrine Bowl dinner - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland football players honored at Shrine Bowl dinner

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Siouxland's top high school seniors will get to play one more football game before college. The best players in the state have been selected for Iowa's Shrine Bowl and were honored Tuesday night.

Players, coaches and cheerleaders were honored with a steak dinner by the Abu Bekr Shriners in Sioux City. There are nine Siouxland players on the North roster this year.

All proceeds from the game go to Shriner's Hospitals for Children. The Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2.6 million for the hospitals. For the players, it's great to be selected and great to help such a worthy cause.

"Well, that's the importance. This game, it's a football game but more importantly it's about the kids and raising money for them so they can have what they want in life," said Sgt. Bluff-Luton senior Colby Klingensmith.

"It's kind of cool knowing that not many kids that get selected out of each class or even in your area," said Western Christian senior Ben Granstra. "When being chosen and a Shriner telling me what it means to actually be chosen, it means a lot."

The Iowa Shrine Bowl Classic is July 21 at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

