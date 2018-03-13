Ponca's two-time state basketball champions honored - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ponca's two-time state basketball champions honored

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Ponca celebrated their back-to-back state titles on Tuesday night.
PONCA, NE (KTIV) -

Only one Siouxland high school basketball team came home with a state title this season. The Ponca boys won the Nebraska Class C2 championship for the second straight year on Saturday. The town turned out to celebrate Tuesday night.

Ponca rolled through their first two games at the state tournament, winning by 43 and 17 points, before topping Hastings St. Cecilia in the title game in Lincoln.
    
The Indians 30 wins this season is a Class C2 state record. Their only loss came to the C1 runners-up from Winnebago. For five Indian seniors, their high school careers end with back-to-back state titles.

"We came out with fire, try to outwork the other team," said senior Logan Kingsbury. "There was lots of talk about who could win, who would win state, and we didn't think there was really any question, so we wanted to come out and prove it for four quarters every night, and that's what we did."

"We've got the best fans, I feel like," said head coach Adam Poulosky. "That was obvious down in Lincoln. Our side was always full, always loud. It was a huge advantage for us, not only at state, but all season long. I'm glad that we could bring it back home for them."

Ponca never trailed in the title game.

