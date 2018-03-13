Judge's ruling disallows 2011 flood claims against U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A federal judge has disallowed claims by victims of the devastating 2011 floods, in four states, along the Missouri River including Iowa and Nebraska.

The suit was filed by a Kansas City law firm on behalf of 372 plaintiffs.

Tuesday, a federal judge sided with the plaintiffs ruling that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers bears responsibility for causing recurrent flooding and damaging farms and property in five of the six years that the flooding was claimed dating back to 2007. The only year in which the judge didn't find fault with the Army Corps was 2011.

The lead counsel in the case said he doesn't "concur with the Court's conclusions regarding the 2011 flood event." But, he said his firm is "very pleased with the court's conclusions regarding the Corps' changes to the river causing flooding.

The case will next proceed to "phase two" where the Court will determine the extent of losses