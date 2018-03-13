Dakota Wesleyan clobbers Concordia in NAIA title game - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Dakota Wesleyan clobbers Concordia in NAIA title game

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Dakota Wesleyan beat Concordia for the NAIA II title in Sioux City on Tuesday. Dakota Wesleyan beat Concordia for the NAIA II title in Sioux City on Tuesday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Dakota Wesleyan beat Concordia, 82-59, to win the NAIA Division II National Championship Tuesday the Tyson Events Center.

It's the first national title for the Tigers, who lost to the Bulldogs three times during the Great Plains Athletic Conference season. It's the first women's basketball title for a team from the GPAC since 2015, when Morningside won it all.

DWU made 15-of-31 three-point tries and led by 21 points at halftime. Concordia shot just 35% for the game while Dakota Wesleyan made 47% of their tries from the field.

Eighth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan finishes the season with a 32-6 record, while second-ranked Concordia ends 36-2. The Bulldogs' only other loss this season came against Midland, 86-77, on January 31.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.