Lower tax levy included in FY19 budget approved by Woodbury County Supervisors

Residents can expect lower county property tax rates thanks to the budget passed unanimously by Woodbury County Supervisors, Tuesday night.

Though the overall budget for fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1st, is about $1.7-million dollars higher, the tax levy for rural, and urban, residents are lower.

In Sioux City, for example, the property tax rate will drop by $16.79 for a home worth $100,000. Commercial property tax rates, in Sioux City, will drop by $11.37 for property with a $100,000 valuation.

In rural areas of Woodbury County, residential property tax rates will drop $60.68 for a home worth $100,000. Commercial property tax rates, in rural Woodbury County, will drop by $76.06 for property with a $100,000 valuation. But, ag land tax rates will go up by $40.54 for land worth $100,000.