Bertrand won't run for reelection to the Iowa Senate

State Senator Rick Bertrand says he won't run for re-election in November.

The Sioux City Republican confirmed the news to KTIV, Tuesday night.

When Bertrand was first elected to the Iowa Senate, in 2010, he said he would serve just two terms. True to his word, Bertrand won't run for a third term in the November general election.

The Sioux City businessman has described himself as a "new blood conservative", and has touted his accomplishments in the Iowa Senate as an advocate for commercial property tax cuts, and as advocate for the completion of Highway 20 expansion.