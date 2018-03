On Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, Sioux City Police was dispatched to I-29 Northbound at mile marker 149 for a single vehicle personal injury accident according to a press release.

The only occupant an adult male driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The victim's name is not being released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.