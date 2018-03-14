Scientist Stephen Hawking passes away in London

Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:14:26 GMT
The popular face of scientific genius, Hawking's work recognized but not understood by public.More >>
Physicists Stephen Hawking spent the majority of his life exploring the theories of space and time, all from the constraints of a wheelchair.
Hawking was able to demonstrate Einstein's general theory of relativity, implying space and time would have a beginning in the Big Bang and an end in black holes.
All this while battling a debilitating disease. He was diagnosed with ALS in his early twenties. Still, Hawking rose to the top in both physics and mathematics.
In 1979, Cambridge named him the Lucasian professor of mathematics, a distinguished post once held by Sir Isaac Newton more than 300 years earlier.