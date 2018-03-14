Sioux City man sentenced for possessing illegal drugs, child porn

SIOUX CITY (AP) -
A Sioux City man has been imprisoned for possessing illegal drugs and child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Jose Ortega-Ramirez was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 7 1/2 years.
He also must serve five years of supervised release after he leaves prison.
He'd pleaded guilty on November 1, 2017.
Police say they intercepted a package from Mexico containing nearly 291 grams (10.26 ounces) of cocaine addressed to Ortega-Ramirez's apartment.
Police executed a controlled delivery, then searched Ortega-Ramirez's home and found the package.
He also admitted to having images of a nude minor.