Sioux City man sentenced for possessing illegal drugs, child porn

A Sioux City man has been imprisoned for possessing illegal drugs and child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Jose Ortega-Ramirez was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 7 1/2 years.

He also must serve five years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

He'd pleaded guilty on November 1, 2017.

Police say they intercepted a package from Mexico containing nearly 291 grams (10.26 ounces) of cocaine addressed to Ortega-Ramirez's apartment.

Police executed a controlled delivery, then searched Ortega-Ramirez's home and found the package.

He also admitted to having images of a nude minor.