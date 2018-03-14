Gorgeous Wednesday with cooler days ahead - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gorgeous Wednesday with cooler days ahead

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
As nice as we started the week Wednesday will be even better with lots of sunshine again and temperatures well above average near 60 degrees.

We will have a little bit of a breeze out of the west but overall it is hard to beat a day like this in mid March.

A weak cold front will pass through tonight and switch our winds back to the north.

We'll bottom out in the mid 20s.

Thursday will be a little cooler with a little more cloud cover but it will still be in the upper 40s.

Things do start to change by Friday morning as our next system approaches.

A mix of precipitation will move in with a change to all rain possible by the afternoon before a wintry mix returns Friday night and possibly into early Saturday morning.

There is still some uncertainty with this system but travel could be impacted Friday so stay tuned as we get closer.

It will be quite a bit cooler Friday with highs in the 30s and breezy conditions.

We will get back to the 40s for the rest of the weekend but more chances for precipitation will be with us Sunday night into Tuesday with a rain/snow mix possible.

