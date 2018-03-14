Siouxland students participate in National School Walkout Day

A group of South Sioux City HS students have decided to participate in the actual walk out being seen nationwide. The group is sitting in a circle in complete silence.

In South Sioux City, Nebraska at the high school, students had the option to attend an assembly or to stay in class. School officials said the decision to participate is up to each student.



At the assembly, the name of each person who died in the Parkland, Florida school shooting was read off followed by a moment of silence.



A group of students has decided to participate in the actual walk out being seen nationwide. The group is sitting in a circle in complete silence. pic.twitter.com/BEMMO0Vcgt — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) March 14, 2018

In Sioux City, students from North High School participated in the walkout as well.

Students from North High School participated in the National Walkout Day here in Sioux City. pic.twitter.com/Qc5pJuPnrx — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) March 14, 2018

Nationally, at schools across the country, NBC News has reported students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.



It's the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that's emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.



The protests have drawn mixed reactions from school administrators. While some applaud students for taking a stand, others threatened discipline.

(NBC News) - Students and faculty set to walk out of schools across the country in just a few hours to honor those killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and to push for stricter gun laws.



Seventeen people were killed and more than 20 injured on Valentine's Day when a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. In the month since a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School grief transformed into advocacy and action.

Emma Empol, a student said, "We know what we're talking about. It's not just me out here, but all of these well-informed students. It's our job to be educated. It's our job to be informed and know the future."



The latest demonstration, a student-led walkout Wednesday to demand gun law reform.

Kyle Kashuv, a Stoneman Douglas High School student said, "Every student should be able to go to school and feel safe and secure."



The event is expected to last 17 minutes in honor of the 17 killed and is open to students across the country.



Some schools supporting students, providing extra security. But others banning participation and threatening disciplinary action



Schools divided but students committed to calling for change.

Next up for student activists is the "March for Our Lives" next Saturday. The main demonstration is happening in Washington with similar events scattered across the country.



