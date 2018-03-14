Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

Posted:
DETROIT (AP) -

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
   
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.
   
Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.
   
Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose.
   
Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled. The rest are in Canada and Mexico.

See if your vehicle is part of the recall here -- You need your Vehicle Identification Number. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.