Iowa Republicans elect new Senate Majority Leader

Iowa Senate Republicans have elected Jack Whitver of Ankeny as new Senate Majority Leader

Iowa Senate Republicans have elected a new majority leader. Sen. Jack Whitver of Ankeny was elected this morning to replace Bill Dix, who resigned his senate seat on Monday after video of him kissing a statehouse lobbyist hit social media.

Whitver said today, "I am honored and humbled to receive the support of my colleagues as we move forward with new leadership to continue the agenda Iowans elected us to implement.

Republicans also elected Charles Schneider of West Des Moines as Senate President and Amy Sinclair of Allerton as Majority Whip.