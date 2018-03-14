Sen. Jack Whitver replaces Bill Dix as Senate leader - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Jack Whitver replaces Bill Dix as Senate leader

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Senate Republicans have elected Sen. Jack Whitver as their new majority leader.

Whitver, an Ankeny Republican, was elected Wednesday morning during a closed meeting at the state Capitol. He replaces Bill Dix, who resigned from the leadership role and as a senator on Monday.

Sen. Charles Schneider, a West Des Moines Republican, was elected Senate president. Schneider, who will preside over floor activity in the GOP-controlled chamber, replaces Whitver.

Republicans also chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton to serve as majority whip. Sen. Jake Chapman of Adel will serve as assistant majority leader.

Dix resigned after the website Iowa Starting Line published video Monday showing the Republican kissing a Statehouse lobbyist at a bar. Republicans haven't indicated what, if any, legislative rules should be updated to address such behavior.

