Bertrand leaving the political ring, says believer in term limits

Republican State Senator Rick Bertrand says this will be his last term in the Iowa Legislature.

Sen. Bertrand was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010.

The Sioux City native said from day one that he'd only serve two terms in Des Moines.

He says his reason for not seeking re-election is simple.

"I'm a firm believer in term limits," said Sen. Rick Bertrand, "I said I was going to run two and that's exactly what I did. I'm really proud of the accomplishments from Highway 20 to bills we've passed that equalize us with target jobs with South Dakota. I'm proud of the things I've gotten done, the tangible things ;but I said I was going to run two and you take your experiences and you move forward."

Bertrand said he's stepping away from the political ring for the time being.

However, don't be surprised if you see his name on an election ballot in the future.

"I enjoy politics. I enjoy representing Sioux City. I think I can get a lot done. I've got a lot of great connections," said Bertrand, "Anywhere down the road, maybe take a shot a mayor, take another shot at a congressional race. You just don't know."

In the meantime, Bertrand says he's looking forward to being with his family full time and working on business projects.

