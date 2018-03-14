Students demand action on gun violence with nationwide walkout b - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Students demand action on gun violence with nationwide walkout but will Congress act?

Students across the country took part in walk out protests Wednesday, leaving their classrooms to demand new gun control laws, but Congress has still yet to act.

The House overwhelmingly passed a "Stop School Violence" bill Wednesday, providing $50 million a year to beef up school safety, provide better training to identify warning signs and improve coordination between schools and law enforcement, but nothing on gun control.

Both parties acknowledge this is just a first step.

President Trump has promised his support for the measure.

"I know that this does not go far enough in terms of what we need to do, I understand that deeply, but it is an important step," said Florida's Rep. Ted Deutch, a co-author of the bill.

Students say even that step is too small, and promise to continue the pressure for lawmakers to act on tougher gun laws.

