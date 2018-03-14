Iowa House ends effort this session to ban traffic cameras - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa House ends effort this session to ban traffic cameras

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The Iowa House has shot down an effort to ban automated traffic enforcement cameras in the state, effectively ending the effort this session.
   
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-43 Wednesday against a proposal that would have banned cameras designed to catch cars speeding or running red lights. The House later voted in favor of adding regulations for the cameras.
   
The bill with added regulations goes to the GOP-majority Senate, which approved similar language last session.
   
The Senate passed a traffic camera ban earlier this session, but its future was uncertain. House lawmakers from both parties expressed differing views over the implications of a ban.
   
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency says eight cities operate about 80 related devices. A ban would have reduced revenue for local governments by about $12 million annually.

