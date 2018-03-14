South Sioux City students spread kindness through education

17 empty chairs line the floor in South Sioux City's minidome.

Attached with a balloon, each chair represents one of the lives lost in the school shooting at Parkland, Florida.

From that event, students at South Sioux City High School are working together to help spread kindness through education.

"I mean it was a little bit emotional, like, having to talk about it and to see what we were going to do. It was not the easiest topic to talk about but, I'm happy that we were allowed to address it someway," says 10th grader Julissa Cacino.

As students across the nation walked out of class in solidarity for the victims, South Sioux City students expressed their feelings about school shootings in a number of ways.

Some decided to stay inside for a very somber reason.

"Staying inside we're safer than we would be if we would go outside say if someone were to try and make us a target we would be safer within our walls and our school is safe," says 10th grader Emilia Perez.

Students read the names of each life lost in Parkland, told a story about each person and released a white balloon in remembrance.

"Before it's just something you see in the news and now you can kind of see that these were people and they were just like us until something really tragic happened," says 10th grader Emilia Perez.

Students partnered with administrators to learn not only safety tips but about programs that can help students who need someone to talk to.

"It's so important because it takes all of us and in the assembly we shared all the different outlets that students have from the support of the district office to the let's talk online to our SRO's on campus but, most important all the staff and the safety teams that are working together each and every day to go over the different scenarios," says Principal Odell Santos.

South Sioux City students ranging from elementary age all the way to high schoolers took part in events Wednesday.

Students who decided to stay in class led conversations about being kinder to one another.

School administration says it's been incredible to watch the students come together and have so much respect for one another.

At South Sioux City Middle School students decided to "Walk Up" instead of walk out"

"Walk up to somebody and approach that individual that you may not have talked to before or maybe not sitting with your crowd at lunch and just how important that is. Not only in school but in life in general. I think as adults we can all learn something from this day also," says Superintendent Todd Strom.

Strom says it was important for students to have a choice and didn't feel forced to participate in any one event.