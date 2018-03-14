Dakota Valley boys take underdog role to state tournament

There is one Siouxland basketball team still playing. The Dakota Valley boys open up in the South Dakota Class A state tournament on Thursday in Rapid City. The Panthers are the sixth seed out of the eight teams in the field.

Dakota Valley takes a 17-6 record to state and will face third-seeded Sioux Valley in round one, who is 19-3. The Panthers are very well-balanced on offense, with four players averaging double figures in points.

Dakota Valley has also also had a very tough schedule, playing ranked teams from Iowa and Nebraska, as well as South Dakota. DV is the underdog in round one, but they're battle-tested.

"I think the experience we've had the last two years, being to state, is the biggest reason that we're going back again," said head coach Jason Kleis. "We got a lot of kids that were at least on the bench or playing some last year. They expected it. All three games, they've been close games, and they came into the huddles in the fourth quarter and they were not going to be denied."

"We've played a ton of close games, not only this year but in the past couple as well," said senior Jack McCabe. "Like you said, with our experience that will help a lot. Certainly the close games will help a lot because in the state tournament, anything can happen."

Dakota Valley plays Sioux Valley at 8:45, Central time on Thursday. KTIV's Mason Mauro will be in Rapid City for the tournament.