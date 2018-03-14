Cooler weather to move back in

Well, we did it! Sioux City hit the 60-degree mark for the first time since late November (over 100 days ago).

However, today was the warmest of the days in our forecast and we are now going to start cooling down.

Thursday will still be pleasant enough as we'll see highs near 50 with a few more clouds.

Those clouds will be thickening with the approach of our next system meaning that a little drizzle or freezing drizzle by Thursday night.

Friday could start off with some freezing rain or sleet before it becomes mostly rain during the afternoon.

By Friday night, temperatures will be getting colder and we could see a wintry mix of precipitation which includes some freezing drizzle possibilities.

A Friday morning mix could turn into mostly rain Friday afternoon before becoming a mix again by Friday night so we'll have to watch for the chance of some slick conditions.

Saturday and Sunday are mostly looking dry and we'll see highs in the 40s over the weekend although Sunday will be the warmer of the two days.

Sunday night brings in another storm system which will give us another rain/snow combination from Sunday night through Monday and maybe even into Tuesday as well.

Our weather should quiet again on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.