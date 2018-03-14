Aerials from Boston's latest storm



The latest Nor'easter brought over two feet of snow to parts of Massachusetts.

For the month of March, the Boston area has reached 21.5 inches of snowfall.

With school out for the day, many kids took the hills in Wilmington with sleds in hand.

For some in Medford, the day went to the dogs.

But, it's not all fun and games.

Look at the cars in Charlestown, it's going to take some work to get them out from under the blanket of snow.

And in Chelsea, workers stayed busy offloading salt from ships and loading it in trucks..

Just in case another storm pops up next week.

It's too early to be sure, but forecasters are looking ahead to next Tuesday and Wednesday when an another storm could hit the region.