Aerials from Boston's latest storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Aerials from Boston's latest storm

Posted:
Boston Snow Boston Snow
(NBC News) -


The latest Nor'easter brought over two feet of snow to parts of Massachusetts. 

For the month of March, the Boston area has reached 21.5 inches of snowfall.  

With school out for the day, many kids took the hills in Wilmington with sleds in hand. 

For some in Medford, the day went to the dogs. 

But, it's not all fun and games. 

Look at the cars in Charlestown, it's going to take some work to get them out from under the blanket of snow. 

And in Chelsea, workers stayed busy offloading salt from ships and loading it in trucks..

Just in case another storm pops up next week. 

It's too early to be sure, but forecasters are looking ahead to next Tuesday and Wednesday when an another storm could hit the region.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.