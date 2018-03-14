Morningside student honored for radio broadcasting

A student at Morningside College is being honored by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System

Sophomore Jonathan Covert, of Algona, Iowa has received a finalist award for his music program on KMSC 92.9 FM, Morningside's student-operated radio station.

The international Media conference was held in New York City, where Covert was among the six students recognized with a finalist award in the "Best Specialty Music Show" category.

Covert's live show features rock music and airs on Tuesdays from 9 pm to midnight and Thursday from 6 to 8 pm.

