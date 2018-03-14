Hundreds gather to learn more about the future of industry in Si - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hundreds gather to learn more about the future of industry in Sioux City

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Hundreds of residents and local leaders gathered on Wednesday to learn more about the future of industry in Sioux City. 

The event was part of the annual Siouxland Industrial Roundtable, hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. This year's keynote speaker was John Bubnikovich, Vice President of Sales for ABB Robotics, who said keeping Sioux City moving forward in economic development, is simple.

"It's all about driving manufacturing and productivity and I see it as a great opportunity to continue to drive the economic development already established here in Sioux City," said Bubnikovich.

The roundtable on Siouxland's future also provided an opportunity to recognize current economic development, such as Sioux City's "second-to-none" status in economic development.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.