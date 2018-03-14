Hundreds gather to learn more about the future of industry in Sioux City

Hundreds of residents and local leaders gathered on Wednesday to learn more about the future of industry in Sioux City.

The event was part of the annual Siouxland Industrial Roundtable, hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. This year's keynote speaker was John Bubnikovich, Vice President of Sales for ABB Robotics, who said keeping Sioux City moving forward in economic development, is simple.

"It's all about driving manufacturing and productivity and I see it as a great opportunity to continue to drive the economic development already established here in Sioux City," said Bubnikovich.

The roundtable on Siouxland's future also provided an opportunity to recognize current economic development, such as Sioux City's "second-to-none" status in economic development.