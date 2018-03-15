Olympic curling siblings captivate the world

Time on the ice has been limited lately for gold medalist Matt Hamilton.

The Olympic Curler Matt Hamilton said, "Going into it I thought I was going to have a cool Olympics experience and real life would ensue, but that has not been the case."

The momentum for Team Shuster didn't end in South Korea, they've been traveling, doing special events like ringing the bell at Wall Street and Matt's favorite, swinging by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Matt Hamilton says, "The highlight was probably our redemption song."

Matt Hamilton also says, "Turned out a lot better than the original. Still not good but better."

Olympic Curler Becca Hamilton says, "We just wanna give back as much as we can as well."

As Matt's been gone Becca Hamilton has picked up the reigns locally.

Becca Hamilton says, "Back home we have been busy with schools and things like that. Just giving support back to the schools that gave us so much while we were away We're just so grateful for this community and everything they have given us."

One thing that has stayed constant in this whirlwind though and that's the brotherly and sisterly love the Hamilton share.

Becca Hamilton says, "You know I watched him work so hard for this dream to come to a reality for him and I am super proud of him to just watch him win it."