A Madison County, Nebraska, judge will sentence a mom convicted in the child abuse-related death of her four-year-old daughter.

Twenty-three-year-old Carla Montoya faces 20 years to life in prison for the death of her daughter Caylee.

Montoya admitted to throwing her daughter against a bed three times in March of 2016.

The child died several days later at an Omaha hospital from blunt force trauma to the head.

Montoya's sentencing hearing is Thursday at 1:00 p.m.