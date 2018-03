The world’s largest shamrock has a fresh coat of paint.

Hundreds gathered in downtown O’Neill on Wednesday to paint the shamrock in the middle of Douglas Street. The annual painting is a part of the festivities of the 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, which is a week-long affair.

The Celebration is highlighted by the Grand Parade on Saturday. The Parade will be aired live on News Channel Nebraska.

