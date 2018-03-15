President Trump names new economic adviser

You may recognize President Trump's new chief economic adviser.

Larry Kudlow a frequent contributor on CNBC, former Reagan advisor, and longtime trump ally promises to be frank with the president.

Larry Kudlow said,"There may be agreements, there may be disagreements, we'll talk it through, but as I said, once decisions are made, that's it. It's time to execute."

Kudlow takes over as head of the national economic council at a time when President Trump's says the economy is booming after his tax cuts

President Trump said,"All of that money that went into the pockets of people, 1000's and 1000's of dollars each."

As Kudlow comes in, others may be headed out.

Sources familiar with the situation say National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster could be replaced as early as this month. The White House denies that.

Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois said,"People want out. and if they don't want out, the President wants them out."

There are reports that energy secretary Rick Perry could replace David Shulkin at the VA under scrutiny for taking his wife on a business trip.

President Trump's cabinet and inner circle evolving.

Representative Karen Bass of California said,"So who is he going to have at his side? Basically his friends, his donors, people who were in the construction--his kids?"



